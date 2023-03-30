Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 30
- Check out the city’s new Chicago Cycling Strategy plan for equitably expanding the bike network
- Block Club: “The new stop and frisk? Chicago police make millions of traffic stops while searching for guns”
- Jury awards $5 million to family of Verona Gunn, 84 killed in 2019 crash with speeding CPD officer in Austin (Sun-Times)
- One killed, 5 injured in head-on crash involving at least 4 vehicles at Columbus/Central Park in Ashburn (ABC)
- Soup kitchen supervisor said Kevin Powell was sheltering in LaSalle station when CTA worker killed him (Sun-Times)
- 2nd teenage girl charged with violent robbery of another teen 3/7 at Forest Park branch’s Western stop (CBS)
- Metra will hold “safety blitz” outreach about safe behavior around tracks and trains at 49 of its 242 stations in 2023
- Meet Darren Watkins, the Metra conductor who offers a fist bump to brighten your day (CBS)
- Should we drop DLSD in favor of a surface boulevard? Have your say at the Redefine the Drive public meeting on 4/20.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago