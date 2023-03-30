Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 30

Check out the city’s new Chicago Cycling Strategy plan for equitably expanding the bike network

Block Club: “The new stop and frisk? Chicago police make millions of traffic stops while searching for guns”

Jury awards $5 million to family of Verona Gunn, 84 killed in 2019 crash with speeding CPD officer in Austin (Sun-Times)

One killed, 5 injured in head-on crash involving at least 4 vehicles at Columbus/Central Park in Ashburn (ABC)

Soup kitchen supervisor said Kevin Powell was sheltering in LaSalle station when CTA worker killed him (Sun-Times)

2nd teenage girl charged with violent robbery of another teen 3/7 at Forest Park branch’s Western stop (CBS)

Metra will hold “safety blitz” outreach about safe behavior around tracks and trains at 49 of its 242 stations in 2023

Meet Darren Watkins, the Metra conductor who offers a fist bump to brighten your day ( CBS

Should we drop DLSD in favor of a surface boulevard? Have your say at the Redefine the Drive public meeting on 4/20.

