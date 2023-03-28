Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 28

Vallas says he would fire Dorval Carter, replace unarmed CTA security with cops in Block Club interview

Mike Simmons passed measure today requiring IDOT to make Complete Streets upgrades to its non-highway roadways

Reps from Equiticity, UIC’s Urban Transportation Center and MPC discuss transportation challenges next mayor will face (WTTW)

2 killed, 1 fatally injured after van driver flips vehicle over Stevenson embankment near Cicero (ABC)

2-year-old boy among 3 critically injured after driver runs red light at 87th/Vincennes in Gresham (ABC)

Image released of black Mercedes from hit-and-run that killed James Richard Thompson, 26, at Washington/Green (Sun-Times)

Carter: CTA worker charged with felonies in fatal beating of man, 54, at LaSalle “showed stunning lack of humanity” (FOX)

Family of Brenda Burse, 68, killed after her Pace paratransit driver fell asleep at wheel after using drugs, reaches settlement (NBC)

Developers seek $188M in TIF money for 3 residential conversions on LaSalle with 1K units, about 1/3 affordable (Crain’s)

Why riding my bike is so much safer in Ljubljana, Slovenia than Chicago (The Nation)

Rather than selling 28 unclaimed bikes at auction, Mundelein PD is donating them to Working Bikes (Herald)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago