Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 28
- Vallas says he would fire Dorval Carter, replace unarmed CTA security with cops in Block Club interview
- Mike Simmons passed measure today requiring IDOT to make Complete Streets upgrades to its non-highway roadways
- Reps from Equiticity, UIC’s Urban Transportation Center and MPC discuss transportation challenges next mayor will face (WTTW)
- 2 killed, 1 fatally injured after van driver flips vehicle over Stevenson embankment near Cicero (ABC)
- 2-year-old boy among 3 critically injured after driver runs red light at 87th/Vincennes in Gresham (ABC)
- Image released of black Mercedes from hit-and-run that killed James Richard Thompson, 26, at Washington/Green (Sun-Times)
- Carter: CTA worker charged with felonies in fatal beating of man, 54, at LaSalle “showed stunning lack of humanity” (FOX)
- Family of Brenda Burse, 68, killed after her Pace paratransit driver fell asleep at wheel after using drugs, reaches settlement (NBC)
- Developers seek $188M in TIF money for 3 residential conversions on LaSalle with 1K units, about 1/3 affordable (Crain’s)
- Why riding my bike is so much safer in Ljubljana, Slovenia than Chicago (The Nation)
- Rather than selling 28 unclaimed bikes at auction, Mundelein PD is donating them to Working Bikes (Herald)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago