At state hearing, transit advocates call for addressing fiscal cliff, Carter is a no-show

CTA president Dorval Carter Jr. has been notorious for skipping Chicago City Council hearings on public transportation funding and poor transit service. However, last November Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised that Carter would start meeting with alderpersons on a quarterly basis.

On Tuesday, the heads of the Regional Transportation Authority, Metra, and Pace all showed up for an important Illinois Senate committee hearing on the future of Chicagoland transit, but Carter was conspicuous by his absence. That’s despite the fact that the meeting took place at the Bilandic building, 160 N. LaSalle St., a 13-minute walk from CTA headquarters.

In May 2019 when then-mayor Rahm Emanuel stepped down and Lori Lightfoot took over, Carter was a rare example of a Chicago department chief who kept their job after an administration change. But since current mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas have both decried the present state of the CTA, that’s almost certainly not going to happen this time. Is Carter simply phoning it in right now while he waits to be fired?

The CTA didn’t immediately respond to our question about why Carter skipped Tuesday’s meeting, a Joint Transportation and Public Safety/Infrastructure Appropriations Subject Matter Committee hearing.

The meeting focused on the current challenges for the regional transit system as society continues to recover from the COVID-19. The most urgent problem is the looming fiscal cliff for public transportation. Federal COVID aid is projected to run out by 2016, leaving the RTA service area with a $730 million budget shortfall, or about 20 percent of the budget.

The most obvious way to deal with this problem would be new state legislation that would reduce the current mandate for transit agencies to get half of their operating money from fare revenue, which is a higher farebox recovery ratio than in other parts of the country. Other pressing issues include unreliable service due to staffing shortages; safety; cleanliness; and accessibility.

Prior to the hearing, the Active Transportation Alliance, the grassroots transit advocacy group Citizens Take Action, and the disability rights organization Access Living held a joint press conference outside.

“The cost of inaction, by our elected leaders in Illinois General Assembly, to preserve and improve the public transportation system we have, will not only be detrimental but it will impose an immense environmental cost on future Chicagoland residents’ quality of life if no action is taken now,” said ATA campaign organizer W. Robert Schultz, III at the presser. “We are here today because we are eager to work with the legislature to advance crucial action on transit system funding, governance, coordinated regional service, and other factors.”

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the Chicago Transit Authority’s service has deteriorated significantly and thousands of commuters are victims to ghost buses and late rides every day,” said Commuters Take Action organizer Morgan Madderom at the press event. “For a long time, the agency was quiet and pushed their message retaining full service, while the reality was far from that. Only after mounting public pressure from the press and organizations like ours did the CTA admit something was wrong with their ‘Meeting the Moment Plan”… We ask that the CTA provide fair work conditions to improve retention and hiring, publish accurate schedules and a working tracker, and provide transparency every step of the way.”

“Today we are here to talk about state investment in Illinois public transit,” said Access Living advocacy director Amber Smock at the press conference. “We know that here in Chicago the CTA is underinvested specifically for the All Stations Accessibility Program. The CTA is a critical lifeline for many of the more than 520,000 people with disabilities who live in or travel to the city. The ASAP is a plan to make all of the CTA 100-percent accessible, with a major focus on improving the rail stations. But it will not work unless the state invests the needed funds.”

During the hearing, Center for Neighborhood Technology vice president for intergovernmental affair Jacky Grimshaw testified that cutting 20 percent from the regional transit budget to address the $730 million shortfall would require 30-40-percent service cut, which could include: