Today’s Headlines for March 15, 2023

Bike-friendly Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) narrowly avoids a runoff with Mike Royko’s son Sam (Block Club)

Brown Line riders evacuated after power outage stops train, shuts down Purple Line during rush hour (Block Club)

Man, 35, fatally struck by two hit-and-run drivers at Lake S. and Valley Ln. in Bartlett (CBS)

School bus driver involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Bartlett Wednesday morning, no kids injured (ABC)

5 in custody after attempted robbery at Roosevelt station, one suspect discharged pepper spray while fleeing (ABC)

Man, 20, charged with attacking female CTA bus driver, 50, on the 1100 block of W. 79th St. (FOX)

Letter uses death of Lily Shambrook, 3, killed due to a truck parked in a bike lane, as reason to not install bike lanes (Tribune)

Metra is hiring police officers with a starting salary of $72K (Police1)

Feds approve $31B merger expected to bring more freight trains to Chicago area, despite Metra concerns (Tribune)

State Street sidewalk closed at Adams; feds cite pedestrian danger at buildings it wants to raze (Sun-Times)

McClelland rides the entire length of Milwaukee Ave., highlighting the need for continuous protected lanes (Chicago Mag)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago