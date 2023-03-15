Today’s Headlines for March 15, 2023
- Bike-friendly Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) narrowly avoids a runoff with Mike Royko’s son Sam (Block Club)
- Brown Line riders evacuated after power outage stops train, shuts down Purple Line during rush hour (Block Club)
- Man, 35, fatally struck by two hit-and-run drivers at Lake S. and Valley Ln. in Bartlett (CBS)
- School bus driver involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Bartlett Wednesday morning, no kids injured (ABC)
- 5 in custody after attempted robbery at Roosevelt station, one suspect discharged pepper spray while fleeing (ABC)
- Man, 20, charged with attacking female CTA bus driver, 50, on the 1100 block of W. 79th St. (FOX)
- Letter uses death of Lily Shambrook, 3, killed due to a truck parked in a bike lane, as reason to not install bike lanes (Tribune)
- Metra is hiring police officers with a starting salary of $72K (Police1)
- Feds approve $31B merger expected to bring more freight trains to Chicago area, despite Metra concerns (Tribune)
- State Street sidewalk closed at Adams; feds cite pedestrian danger at buildings it wants to raze (Sun-Times)
- McClelland rides the entire length of Milwaukee Ave., highlighting the need for continuous protected lanes (Chicago Mag)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago