Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 13
- Complete Streets and Smart Streets ordinances head to Council for votes Wednesday – ask your alder to support them
- ELPC’s Howard Lerner on why fixing transit should be an urgent issue in the Chicago mayoral campaign (Crain’s)
- Multi-vehicle crash early Monday in the outbound lanes of I-290 near 9th Avenue snarls morning car commute (NBC)
- Police say they have video footage of deadly stabbing of woman, 26, Saturday 1:26 AM at Adams/Wabash station (CBS)
- Man arrested after altercation at Roosevelt station platform ends with 3 being being maced (FOX)
- Boy, 17, arrested in 2/27 robbery of man, 22, on Red Line near Monroe stop (ABC)
- Police briefly shut down Ogilvie Center Thursday afternoon while searching for bank robber (ABC)
- ABC looks at the new police checkpoints to leave the O’Hare Blue Line station late at night
- How having car insurance may help you out if your struck while walking or biking in Illinois (Sun-Times)
- Lawson House YMCA, steps from Chicago Red stop, is being converted to 400+ affordable apartments (Block Club)
- Naperville moving forward with elimination of permit parking at city’s two Metra stations (Tribune)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago