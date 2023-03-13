Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 13

  • Complete Streets and Smart Streets ordinances head to Council for votes Wednesday – ask your alder to support them
  • ELPC’s Howard Lerner on why fixing transit should be an urgent issue in the Chicago mayoral campaign (Crain’s)
  • Multi-vehicle crash early Monday in the outbound lanes of I-290 near 9th Avenue snarls morning car commute (NBC)
  • Police say they have video footage of deadly stabbing of woman, 26, Saturday 1:26 AM at Adams/Wabash station (CBS)
  • Man arrested after altercation at Roosevelt station platform ends with 3 being being maced (FOX)
  • Boy, 17, arrested in 2/27 robbery of man, 22, on Red Line near Monroe stop (ABC)
  • Police briefly shut down Ogilvie Center Thursday afternoon while searching for bank robber (ABC)
  • ABC looks at the new police checkpoints to leave the O’Hare Blue Line station late at night
  • How having car insurance may help you out if your struck while walking or biking in Illinois (Sun-Times)
  • Lawson House YMCA, steps from Chicago Red stop, is being converted to 400+ affordable apartments (Block Club)
  • Naperville moving forward with elimination of permit parking at city’s two Metra stations (Tribune)

