Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 13

Complete Streets and Smart Streets ordinances head to Council for votes Wednesday – ask your alder to support them

ELPC’s Howard Lerner on why fixing transit should be an urgent issue in the Chicago mayoral campaign (Crain’s)

Multi-vehicle crash early Monday in the outbound lanes of I-290 near 9th Avenue snarls morning car commute (NBC)

Police say they have video footage of deadly stabbing of woman, 26, Saturday 1:26 AM at Adams/Wabash station (CBS)

Man arrested after altercation at Roosevelt station platform ends with 3 being being maced (FOX)

Boy, 17, arrested in 2/27 robbery of man, 22, on Red Line near Monroe stop (ABC)

Police briefly shut down Ogilvie Center Thursday afternoon while searching for bank robber (ABC)

ABC looks at the new police checkpoints to leave the O’Hare Blue Line station late at night

How having car insurance may help you out if your struck while walking or biking in Illinois (Sun-Times)

Lawson House YMCA, steps from Chicago Red stop, is being converted to 400+ affordable apartments (Block Club)

Naperville moving forward with elimination of permit parking at city’s two Metra stations (Tribune)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago