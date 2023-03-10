Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 10

Biden’s budget earmarks $350M for $3.6B CTA Red Line extension, which has secured $1B in TIF funding (WTTW)

Block Club looks at city’s actions to keep unhoused people from spending night at ORD, including ‘L’ checkpoints

Box truck driver failed to yield while turning at Milwaukee/Maryland in Niles, killing woman, 50, in crosswalk (Tribune)

Man arrested Wednesday for allegedly battering CTA employee, damaging attendant booth at Kedzie Green (WGN)

F.K. Plous: How can we transform Metra from commuter rail to regional rail? Look at what Paris did. (Tribune)

DeKalb City Council candidates divided proposed Metra service (Shaw Local)

2400-series ‘L’ cars listed for $35K on Facebook Marketplace in West Virginia, but you have to go get them (Sun-Times)

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago