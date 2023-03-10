Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 10
- Biden’s budget earmarks $350M for $3.6B CTA Red Line extension, which has secured $1B in TIF funding (WTTW)
- Block Club looks at city’s actions to keep unhoused people from spending night at ORD, including ‘L’ checkpoints
- Box truck driver failed to yield while turning at Milwaukee/Maryland in Niles, killing woman, 50, in crosswalk (Tribune)
- Man arrested Wednesday for allegedly battering CTA employee, damaging attendant booth at Kedzie Green (WGN)
- F.K. Plous: How can we transform Metra from commuter rail to regional rail? Look at what Paris did. (Tribune)
- DeKalb City Council candidates divided proposed Metra service (Shaw Local)
- 2400-series ‘L’ cars listed for $35K on Facebook Marketplace in West Virginia, but you have to go get them (Sun-Times)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago