Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 9

Daily Herald looks at RTA’s new “Transit Is the Answer” strategic plan to address the coming fiscal cliff

Pedestrian counters showed downtown State and Michigan are at 85% of pre-pandemic foot traffic (CBS)

Woman says serious crash into house could have been prevented if CPD used her Lojack to track her stolen car (NBC)

Man, 34, in good condition after being shot in stomach during argument on #4 Cottage Grove bus at 81st (ABC)

…In July 2021 a man, 66, was stabbed to death on Cottage Grove bus at 86th (Tribune)

…In December 2022, a woman, 21, was shot and injured while exiting Cottage Grove bus at 76th(ABC)

Man, 36, in fair condition after assailant started fight and then stabbed him at 3:15 AM on the Red Line at Addison (CBS)

Mike Simmons presented multiple bike safety measures Senate Transportation Committee Tuesday (Senate Dems)

$600K state grant will be used to complete bike path around lake at Oswego’s Farmington Lakes Park (Tribune)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago