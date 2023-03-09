Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 9
- Daily Herald looks at RTA’s new “Transit Is the Answer” strategic plan to address the coming fiscal cliff
- Pedestrian counters showed downtown State and Michigan are at 85% of pre-pandemic foot traffic (CBS)
- Woman says serious crash into house could have been prevented if CPD used her Lojack to track her stolen car (NBC)
- Man, 34, in good condition after being shot in stomach during argument on #4 Cottage Grove bus at 81st (ABC)
- …In July 2021 a man, 66, was stabbed to death on Cottage Grove bus at 86th (Tribune)
- …In December 2022, a woman, 21, was shot and injured while exiting Cottage Grove bus at 76th(ABC)
- Man, 36, in fair condition after assailant started fight and then stabbed him at 3:15 AM on the Red Line at Addison (CBS)
- Mike Simmons presented multiple bike safety measures Senate Transportation Committee Tuesday (Senate Dems)
- $600K state grant will be used to complete bike path around lake at Oswego’s Farmington Lakes Park (Tribune)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago