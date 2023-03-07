Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 7
- ATA: Here’s how to advocate for Complete Streets and Smart Streets ordinances, facing Council vote Wednesday
- Matt Martin discusses how the legislation would help keep bike riders safe in a WLS radio interview
- 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 113 near Bauer Road in Will County (NBC)
- 2 CPD officers hurt in crash with Jeep driver early Tuesday morning at Michigan/18th (ABC)
- Southwest Collective is giving away free bikes at its monthly community bike rides
- Milwaukee Avenue Polish Heritage signs debut at Pulaski Day celebration in Wicker Park (Block Club)
- CTA holding job fair for bus mechanics and drivers Friday 3/10, 9-3 PM at HQ, 567 W. Lake St. (WTTW)
- Metra banning bicycles (and onboard drinking) on all trains Saturday 3/11, RID Sunday 3/12 for St. Pat’s parades
- Equiticity hosts info session for Mobility Opportunities Fund Tuesday 3/14, 4:30-7:30 PM at 1558 S. Hamlin Ave.
