Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 1
- Runoff between Johnson, who has talked at length about improving transportation, and Vallas, who hasn’t (Tribune)
- Despite beating Mike Royko’s son by 25+%, bike-friendly Ald. La Spata (1st) is heading to a runoff (Block Club)
- Semi driver charged with leaving scene after fatally striking pedestrian at Madison/Harlem in Oak Park (OakPark.com)
- Police: Colette Smith, 31, fatally struck on I-294 in Glenview after fleeing or being pushed out of vehicle (LMS)
- Man, 52, killed in Gages Lake after the SUV he was repairing fell off rock that was holding it up and crushed him (Tribune)
- Police release image of suspect in 2/19 armed robbery on Grand Red Line platform (ABC)
- Right-wing site Wirepoints: “2022’s violent [CTA] crime exceeded 2019, despite 46% plunge in riders”
- Letter: Does it actually make fiscal sense to run more Metra trains when ridership is so low? (Tribune)
- Metra to begin rehabilitation project for Homewood station (RT&S)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago