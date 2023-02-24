Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 24

  • Downtown Chicago now has more residents than it did before the pandemic (Bloomberg)
  • Audio of RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard speaking at a City Club of Chicago luncheon (WGN)
  • Chicago mayoral candidates sound off on big issues, such as CTA and transit resources (WBBM)
  • Fullerton Avenue face-lift in Belmont Cragin to begin in spring (Sun-Times)
  • CBS Chicago takes a tour of the Bronzeville neighborhood with Shermann “Dilla” Thomas
  • Rockford scores $375K grant to study return of passenger rail (WIFR)
  • CTA pausing weekend Blue Line service between Addison and Western for repairs (CBS Chicago)
  • Chicago mayoral race spotlights cities’ post-pandemic struggles (Christian Science Monitor)
  • Norfolk Southern’s Ohio derailment reinvigorates Englewood’s fight to keep their community safe (Block Club)

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago