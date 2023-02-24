Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 24

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago