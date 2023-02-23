Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 23
- RTA chief says regional mass transit system needs more public investment (Sun-Times)
- Troubles continue for O’Hare’s automated airport train system (WGN)
- O’Hare to restore terminal transfer bus service next week (City of Chicago)
- Editorial: Revitalizing LaSalle Street is a key to downtown’s future (Sun-Times)
- How Rogers Park aldermanic candidates plan to tackle homelessness (Block Club)
- Another reminder that three busy Blue Line stations will close on upcoming weekends (Tribune)
- Parts of Homewood Metra station to shut down for renovations (CBS Chicago)
- Wheel & Sprocket’s Gretchen Brauer charts her own bike path (Evanston Round Table)
- Bicycle advocates see an opportunity in Highland Park proposal (Lake County News-Sun)
- An all-affordable building to brings 34 condos to Near North Side (Block Club)
- Register for the March Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting, 3/16, 6 PM in McKinley Park fieldhouse, here
Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago