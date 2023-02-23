Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 23

RTA chief says regional mass transit system needs more public investment (Sun-Times)

Troubles continue for O’Hare’s automated airport train system (WGN)

O’Hare to restore terminal transfer bus service next week (City of Chicago)

Editorial: Revitalizing LaSalle Street is a key to downtown’s future (Sun-Times)

How Rogers Park aldermanic candidates plan to tackle homelessness (Block Club)

Another reminder that three busy Blue Line stations will close on upcoming weekends (Tribune)

Parts of Homewood Metra station to shut down for renovations (CBS Chicago)

Wheel & Sprocket’s Gretchen Brauer charts her own bike path (Evanston Round Table)

Bicycle advocates see an opportunity in Highland Park proposal (Lake County News-Sun)

An all-affordable building to brings 34 condos to Near North Side (Block Club)

Register for the March Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting, 3/16, 6 PM in McKinley Park fieldhouse, here

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago