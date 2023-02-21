Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 21

Delivery truck driver hits and kills pedestrian crossing the street in South Loop (Block Club)

Metra faces delay in plan for battery conversion of F40 locomotives (Trains)

The ‘L’ became color-coded 30 years ago and some are still getting used to it (Block Club)

Busy Logan Square, California, and Belmont stations to close this weekend for construction (Block Club)

Elon Musk’s outlandish Hyperloop could be in danger (Bloomberg)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urges safety changes after Ohio train derailment (Tribune)

Property tax incentive could remake Fulton Market and others into havens for affordable housing (Tribune)

