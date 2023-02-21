Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 21
- Delivery truck driver hits and kills pedestrian crossing the street in South Loop (Block Club)
- Metra faces delay in plan for battery conversion of F40 locomotives (Trains)
- The ‘L’ became color-coded 30 years ago and some are still getting used to it (Block Club)
- Busy Logan Square, California, and Belmont stations to close this weekend for construction (Block Club)
- Elon Musk’s outlandish Hyperloop could be in danger (Bloomberg)
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urges safety changes after Ohio train derailment (Tribune)
- Property tax incentive could remake Fulton Market and others into havens for affordable housing (Tribune)
Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago