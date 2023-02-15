Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 15
- Six months after changing schedules and adding security, CTA rider frustrations persist (Tribune)
- Issue of unhoused people sheltering on CTA and at O’Hare is making national and international headlines (NY Post, Daily Mail)
- …Lightfoot is blocking ordinance that would use real estate transaction tax to fund housing and services (Block Club)
- Family of Donald Carter, Sr., 70, killed by teen drivers of stolen car in Robbins, decries release of suspects (My Stateline)
- Man, 28, killed after being struck by CTA bus driver at 47th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (ABC)
- Driver charged with 5 felonies, including DUI, for 1/22 crash that killed 2 on Dan Ryan near 51st St. (FOX)
- Metra installing infrastructure in Lake Forest to pave way for more trains (Tribune)
- Steinberg: Proposals for private school vouchers are analogous to private, members-only sky sidewalks (Sun-Times)
- WGN looks at the local campaign to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Black cycling legend Major Taylor
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago