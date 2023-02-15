Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 15

Six months after changing schedules and adding security, CTA rider frustrations persist (Tribune)

Issue of unhoused people sheltering on CTA and at O’Hare is making national and international headlines (NY Post, Daily Mail)

…Lightfoot is blocking ordinance that would use real estate transaction tax to fund housing and services (Block Club)

Family of Donald Carter, Sr., 70, killed by teen drivers of stolen car in Robbins, decries release of suspects (My Stateline)

Man, 28, killed after being struck by CTA bus driver at 47th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (ABC)

Driver charged with 5 felonies, including DUI, for 1/22 crash that killed 2 on Dan Ryan near 51st St. (FOX)

Metra installing infrastructure in Lake Forest to pave way for more trains (Tribune)

Steinberg: Proposals for private school vouchers are analogous to private, members-only sky sidewalks (Sun-Times)

WGN looks at the local campaign to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Black cycling legend Major Taylor

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago