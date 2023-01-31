Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 31
- Buckner calls for better transportation access to revitalize downtown (Axios)
- Driver killed after plunging car into freezing Aurora retention pond (ABC)
- Pickup driver killed after striking crash attenuator while trying to enter counter-flow lane near mile 33 on I-294 (ABC)
- Audi driver, 77, ran red in Naperville, striking Cadillac and seriously injuring driver, 74 (Positively Naperville)
- 3 injured, including 2 pedestrians, after hit-and-run driver ran red at 75th/State, striking another vehicle (ABC)
- $99K awarded to CTA electrician who claimed harassment at work, including noose hung at a rail garage (FOX)
- Block Club looks at push to honor Black bike racing legend Major Taylor with a Congressional Gold Medal
- Virtual meeting on Clark Street Crossroads plan, including proposal for PBLs from Montrose to Foster, tonight at 5 PM
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by January 31, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago