Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 31

  • Buckner calls for better transportation access to revitalize downtown (Axios)
  • Driver killed after plunging car into freezing Aurora retention pond (ABC)
  • Pickup driver killed after striking crash attenuator while trying to enter counter-flow lane near mile 33 on I-294 (ABC)
  • Audi driver, 77, ran red in Naperville, striking Cadillac and seriously injuring driver, 74 (Positively Naperville)
  • 3 injured, including 2 pedestrians, after hit-and-run driver ran red at 75th/State, striking another vehicle (ABC)
  • $99K awarded to CTA electrician who claimed harassment at work, including noose hung at a rail garage (FOX)
  • Block Club looks at push to honor Black bike racing legend  Major Taylor with a Congressional Gold Medal
  • Virtual meeting on Clark Street Crossroads plan, including proposal for PBLs from Montrose to Foster, tonight at 5 PM

