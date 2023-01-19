Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 19

Chicagoland congressional delegation helped win $204.1M in grants for Metra projects, “shattering record”

Council approves rehab of Van Buren Metra station, but “Paris Metro” entrance will be removed (Block Club)

Metra expects to begin testing its new, already obsolete SD70MACH diesel locomotives this spring (Railfan)

Pace releases 2022 annual report; updates board on recruitment efforts

3 seriously injured in crash after attempted carjacking on SW Side (ABC)

Man, 37, dies in fiery crash after running stop sign in the East Side neighborhood, striking semi (ABC)

Man attacked, robbed, 44, while waiting on Harlem Blue Line platform in Norwood Park early this morning (CBS)

Pedestrians stuck by hit-and-run drivers may have difficulty getting insurance payouts (ABC)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago