Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 19
- Chicagoland congressional delegation helped win $204.1M in grants for Metra projects, “shattering record”
- Council approves rehab of Van Buren Metra station, but “Paris Metro” entrance will be removed (Block Club)
- Metra expects to begin testing its new, already obsolete SD70MACH diesel locomotives this spring (Railfan)
- Pace releases 2022 annual report; updates board on recruitment efforts
- 3 seriously injured in crash after attempted carjacking on SW Side (ABC)
- Man, 37, dies in fiery crash after running stop sign in the East Side neighborhood, striking semi (ABC)
- Man attacked, robbed, 44, while waiting on Harlem Blue Line platform in Norwood Park early this morning (CBS)
- Pedestrians stuck by hit-and-run drivers may have difficulty getting insurance payouts (ABC)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago