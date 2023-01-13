Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 13

ATA: RTA’s regional transit plan needs more specifics on how it will address fiscal cliff, service, fare integration

CTA bus operators say the new schedule will force drivers with seniority to work earlier and later hours (Block Club)

3 injured, including 2 critically injured teens, after driver of stolen car hit squad car at 79th/Avalon in Avalon Park (ABC)

Driver charged with hit-and-run after causing head-on crash that injured 3, 1 critically in North Chicago on 12/24 (LMS)

CNT’s Jacky Grimshaw discusses h ow policy makers and engineers can understand equity in transportation planning ( TRB

Bike Lane Uprising’s database for documenting bikeway obstructions is back online

Should the Land of Lincoln give Missouri southern Illinois in exchange for St. Louis? (Chicago Magazine)

Equiticity hosts the North Lawndale Racial Justice Ride Monday 1/16 meeting 10:30 AM at Lawndale Christian Fitness Center

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago