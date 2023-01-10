Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 10
- Sun-Times, Tribune give a thumbs-down to proposal to tie in One Central “transit hub” boondoggle to Soldier Field plan
- Hundreds of Englewood homes were razed for railroad expansion. Those who remain want environmental justice (Tribune)
- Two 14-year-olds suffer minor injuries in crash at 115th/Halsted in Roseland after shots fired (ABC)
- Police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on 12/5 on Red Line train at 69th (FOX)
- After series of armed robberies of street food vendors, Little Village residents organize to protect them (Tribune)
- Metra is rolling out a new $27M real-time GPS-based tracker so riders can see exactly where trains are (ABC)
- Another year, another flawed Chicago congestion report from INRIX (Chicago Tribune)
Aurora homeless shelter looking for volunteer to keep critical bike program rolling (Tribune)
- Five walkable, transit-friendly properties for sale (Chicago Magazine)
- Chicago, Bike Grid Now leads first bike bus rides of 2023 Wednesday morning on S. Halsted, N. Halsted, and Milwaukee
- Bike Winter Art Show opens 2/4 at Agitator Gallery, is currently accepting submissions
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago