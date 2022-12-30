Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 30
- NBC: Evanston police were able to solve a hit-and-run pedestrian injury case thanks to quick action after crash, unlike CPD
- NBC: Speeding driver who killed pastor Neely Dotson, 87, in late May was allowed to decline DUI tests despite smelling of alcohol and pot
- Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck man near 95th/Ashland, dragged him 5 blocks, seriously injured man in wheelchair he was pushing (CBS)
- Girl, 17, dies after veering off road at 143rd/Frontage in Plainfield, into deep embankment (Sun-Times)
- CTA, Metra, and Pace offering free rides for New Year’s Eve (CBS)
- Daily Herald looks back at the top Chicagoland bike stories of 2022
- Rising Amtrak from New Orleans to Chicago, with history in mind (CounterPunch)
- The Wicker Park Walgreens that repurposed the old Noel State Bank building, including a “vitamin vault,” is closing (Block Club)
- Chicago rated the most-Googled World Naked Bike Ride city in the U.S. (LawnStarter)
Streetsblog is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on fundraising tasks.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago