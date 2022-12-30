Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 30

NBC: Evanston police were able to solve a hit-and-run pedestrian injury case thanks to quick action after crash, unlike CPD

NBC: Speeding driver who killed pastor Neely Dotson, 87, in late May was allowed to decline DUI tests despite smelling of alcohol and pot

Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck man near 95th/Ashland, dragged him 5 blocks, seriously injured man in wheelchair he was pushing (CBS)

Girl, 17, dies after veering off road at 143rd/Frontage in Plainfield, into deep embankment (Sun-Times)

CTA, Metra, and Pace offering free rides for New Year’s Eve (CBS)

Daily Herald looks back at the top Chicagoland bike stories of 2022

Rising Amtrak from New Orleans to Chicago, with history in mind (CounterPunch)

The Wicker Park Walgreens that repurposed the old Noel State Bank building, including a “vitamin vault,” is closing (Block Club)

Chicago rated the most-Googled World Naked Bike Ride city in the U.S. (LawnStarter)

Streetsblog is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on fundraising tasks.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago