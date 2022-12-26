Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 26

Arctic cold, high winds caused significant delays on Metra and CTA; Hundreds of flights canceled in Chicago (FOX)

Ashley Coleman, 25, and Ethan Nicholson, 2, killed in single-car crash on Christmas Day on I-94 on-ramp from 71st (Tribune)

A Cook County sheriff struck a driver who was out of his vehicle while trying to control traffic after a crash on I-94 at Dundee (ABC)

Speed cameras installed in Jeff Park, Dunning and along Milwaukee near where drivers hit and killed two cyclists (Block Club)

As flooding increases, Chicago looks to make basement housing safer (Block Club)

City gave 500 free bikes to Chicagoans. Here’s how you can get one next year (Block Club)

PA man biking across country to conquer kidney disease crashed and broke his elbow while leaving Chicago (6ABC)

Streetsblog will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on fundraising tasks.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago