Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 26
- Arctic cold, high winds caused significant delays on Metra and CTA; Hundreds of flights canceled in Chicago (FOX)
- Ashley Coleman, 25, and Ethan Nicholson, 2, killed in single-car crash on Christmas Day on I-94 on-ramp from 71st (Tribune)
- A Cook County sheriff struck a driver who was out of his vehicle while trying to control traffic after a crash on I-94 at Dundee (ABC)
- Speed cameras installed in Jeff Park, Dunning and along Milwaukee near where drivers hit and killed two cyclists (Block Club)
- As flooding increases, Chicago looks to make basement housing safer (Block Club)
- City gave 500 free bikes to Chicagoans. Here’s how you can get one next year (Block Club)
- PA man biking across country to conquer kidney disease crashed and broke his elbow while leaving Chicago (6ABC)
Streetsblog will be on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on fundraising tasks.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago