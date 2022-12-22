Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 22

CTA, Metra officials break down how upcoming winter storm will affect commutes (FOX)

Metra will be running on a “modified schedule” in preparation for the predicted blizzard (NBC)

Tips for staying safe if you must travel during the winter storm (Block Club)

Passenger critically injured out of falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove, resulting in rear-end crash (CBS)

Suspect charged with attempted murder in Chicago Red platform pushing incident, which was captured on security video (ABC)

Suspect arrested for armed robbery of boy, 17, on Purple Line near Davis stop (FOX)

CDOT distributes more than 500 free bicycles and safety equipment in first year of giveaway program

Chicago Reader talks to Chicago Family Biking about its work promoting safer streets

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago