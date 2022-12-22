Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 22

  • CTA, Metra officials break down how upcoming winter storm will affect commutes (FOX)
  • Metra will be running on a “modified schedule” in preparation for the predicted blizzard (NBC)
  • Tips for staying safe if you must travel during the winter storm (Block Club)
  • Passenger critically injured out of falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove, resulting in rear-end crash (CBS)
  • Suspect charged with attempted murder in Chicago Red platform pushing incident, which was captured on security video (ABC)
  • Suspect arrested for armed robbery of boy, 17, on Purple Line near Davis stop (FOX)
  • CDOT distributes more than 500 free bicycles and safety equipment in first year of giveaway program
  • Chicago Reader talks to Chicago Family Biking about its work promoting safer streets

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago