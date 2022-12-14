Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 14

CTA, Cook County Land Bank reach $4M land deal to buy vacant land in preparation for Red Line extension (Block Club)

Drama! ATU president Keith Hill reelected, but challenger Erek Slater was arrested multiple times (Block Club)

Street racer who killed 2 Judson University students while doing 90+ mph and high on pot gets 12 years (NBC)

Rollover truck crash on Interstate 55 causes minor injuries to trucker, backup near Shorewood (CBS)

10 months after Jeff Park Blue bus shelters, used by homeless to stay warm, were vandalized, they’ve reopened (Block Club)

ABC checks out Metra’s and the Marines’ Toy for Tots drive at five different stations

Forest Glen CTA bus yard site once home to Elston Stables in the 1930s (Nadig Newspapers)

If you drink, don’t drive: Free CTA rides are back for New Year’s Eve (CBS)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago