Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 14

  • CTA, Cook County Land Bank reach $4M land deal to buy vacant land in preparation for Red Line extension (Block Club)
  • Drama! ATU president Keith Hill reelected, but challenger Erek Slater was arrested multiple times (Block Club)
  • Street racer who killed 2 Judson University students while doing 90+ mph and high on pot gets 12 years (NBC)
  • Rollover truck crash on Interstate 55 causes minor injuries to trucker, backup near Shorewood (CBS)
  • 10 months after Jeff Park Blue bus shelters, used by homeless to stay warm, were vandalized, they’ve reopened (Block Club)
  • ABC checks out Metra’s and the Marines’ Toy for Tots drive at five different stations
  • Forest Glen CTA bus yard site once home to Elston Stables in the 1930s (Nadig Newspapers)
  • If you drink, don’t drive: Free CTA rides are back for New Year’s Eve (CBS)

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago