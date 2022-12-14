Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 14
- CTA, Cook County Land Bank reach $4M land deal to buy vacant land in preparation for Red Line extension (Block Club)
- Drama! ATU president Keith Hill reelected, but challenger Erek Slater was arrested multiple times (Block Club)
- Street racer who killed 2 Judson University students while doing 90+ mph and high on pot gets 12 years (NBC)
- Rollover truck crash on Interstate 55 causes minor injuries to trucker, backup near Shorewood (CBS)
- 10 months after Jeff Park Blue bus shelters, used by homeless to stay warm, were vandalized, they’ve reopened (Block Club)
- ABC checks out Metra’s and the Marines’ Toy for Tots drive at five different stations
- Forest Glen CTA bus yard site once home to Elston Stables in the 1930s (Nadig Newspapers)
- If you drink, don’t drive: Free CTA rides are back for New Year’s Eve (CBS)
