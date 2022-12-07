Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 7

WBEZ and Crain’s look at the looming fiscal cliff for local transit agencies if RTA doesn’t get more federal funding

Right-wingers argue that nationwide pandemic-era transit service and safety issues on transit are unique to CTA (Wirepoints)

CMAP: Congestion in neighborhoods has generally worsened, downtown car commutes times back to pre-pandemic levels (WGN)

CTA Yellow Line suspended briefly this morning after 2 CTA automobile drivers collided when entering Skokie rail yard (CBS)

Elderly driver crashes into Morton Grove Culvers, causing minor injuries to family of four dining there (FOX)

Car dealership employee charged with reckless driving, speeding after crashing SUV into Elmhurst house during test drive (ABC)

Fundraiser launched (TW: graphic image) for chef Jose Duran, 28, injured after he was pushed onto Division Blue tracks (Block Club)

Always Giving Back Foundation will give away 200 bikes to families in Auburn Gresham on Saturday 12/10 (Block Club)

Metra, Marines holding Toys for Tots drive on Tuesday 12/13 at all five downtown Metra stations

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago