Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 7
- WBEZ and Crain’s look at the looming fiscal cliff for local transit agencies if RTA doesn’t get more federal funding
- Right-wingers argue that nationwide pandemic-era transit service and safety issues on transit are unique to CTA (Wirepoints)
- CMAP: Congestion in neighborhoods has generally worsened, downtown car commutes times back to pre-pandemic levels (WGN)
- CTA Yellow Line suspended briefly this morning after 2 CTA automobile drivers collided when entering Skokie rail yard (CBS)
- Elderly driver crashes into Morton Grove Culvers, causing minor injuries to family of four dining there (FOX)
- Car dealership employee charged with reckless driving, speeding after crashing SUV into Elmhurst house during test drive (ABC)
- Fundraiser launched (TW: graphic image) for chef Jose Duran, 28, injured after he was pushed onto Division Blue tracks (Block Club)
- Always Giving Back Foundation will give away 200 bikes to families in Auburn Gresham on Saturday 12/10 (Block Club)
- Metra, Marines holding Toys for Tots drive on Tuesday 12/13 at all five downtown Metra stations
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago