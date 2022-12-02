Talking Headways Podcast: One Year of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG
Talking Headways Podcast: A ‘Communities First’ Infrastructure AllianceBy Jeff Wood |
On May 18, the White House released a technical-assistance guide to help communities access resources made available in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Congressional reps to JB: Road expansion won’t solve traffic jams, will make inequities worseBy Courtney Cobbs |
"Highway expansion fails to achieve long-term congestion relief but instead increases pollution and further isolates people who can’t afford or aren’t physically able to drive."
Transit Investment Can Help Close the Racial Employment GapBy Angie Schmitt |
By both improving access to jobs and creating new jobs, transit investment can connect people of color to employment.
Of Shipyards and Golf Courses: Infrastructure and Economic NostalgiaBy Tony Dutzik |
White Nationalist Trump appointee Steve Bannon's ideas about infrastructure are from another era.
Advocates, experts: Infra bill is more car-centric than hoped for, but will benefit ChicagolandBy John Greenfield |
"We must not simply rebuild the transportation infrastructure of the last century when we now need to mitigate climate change."
Is a Federal Greenway Act What the U.S. Needs to Recover from COVID-19?By Kea Wilson |
An effort is underway to build a national network of connected walking and cycle infrastructure — and the organization behind it says a $10 billion federal investment in the project would help the country rebound from the economic ravages of COVID-19 in a way that highway spending never could.