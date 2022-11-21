Two Chicago moms creating cycling community

I first became aware of the idea of a bike bus through a video of hundreds of children biking in Barcelona coming across my Twitter timeline. For those unfamiliar, a bike bus typically involves a mass of children biking to school with a few adult chaperones providing some safety and of course organization. As time went on, a few people would occasionally tag me and ask me if anything like that was being organized in Chicago. I didn’t know of anyone and was more familiar with the bike buses Chicago, Bike Grid Now organizes. I recently became aware of the efforts of Christina Hayford and Rebecca Resman in their respective neighborhoods.

Christina lives in Lakeview East and Rebecca (of Chicago Family Biking) lives in Roscoe Village. I reached out to these two women to learn more about their experience and their dreams surrounding children and biking within Chicago.

Christina Hayford: I think there’s so much power in parents advocating for safe bike infrastructure, especially regarding children. It really changes people’s perspectives when they see parents and their children riding. There are also the people who think we’re putting our kids in danger but a lot of my fire for this work really started after the recent deaths of children killed [due to traffic violence]. It’s also been interesting experiencing near misses that were caused by other parents. I’m just astounded by how little situational awareness some of the drivers have- there are kids everywhere and there’s hardly any adjustment in their driving to reflect that. I recently had to jump in front of a car to prevent a parent and child from being hit as they walked across the street.

Courtney Cobbs: Yeah, I remember riding in Evanston some time ago and this woman came up behind me and started honking at me, telling me to move over. She was like, “I need to pick up my kids!!” I thought,” Wow, it’s ironic that she’s part of why kids aren’t safe to transport themselves to school.”

CH: It’s very much about flipping the script; taking away the idea that the safety is within the car. Safety should be walking and biking because cars are not safe. I think I live in a unique place where the focus is on walkability and transit; many people move here in order to live in a walkable neighborhood and be close to transit. A lot of families in the area don’t have cars. At my child’s school, 90% of the students live in the area. Many live within a mile of the school and it’s so interesting to see some people use a car for such a short trip. There’s also a robust percentage of parents who walk their children to and from school.

CC: What’s the biking scene like at the school?

CH: There’s a very healthy amount of parents and kiddos who bike. I think we could have more if the school had more bike parking. I’ve talked with a decent amount of parents who said they tried biking with their children but were inconvenienced by the lack of bike parking which resulted in them needing to carry their child’s bike home. I was working with the bike parking manager at the Chicago Dept. of Transportation and he was really excited to install a bike corral. CDOT was willing to essentially give the corral to the school free of charge but due to the local alderman objecting to its installation, it never happened.