Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 17

Lightfoot told SBC the notion that she was blocking Vasquez’s CTA ordinance was “ridiculous,” email says otherwise (WTTW)

Old-fashioned Chicago politics: More coverage of Lightfoot’s Doughnut-gate bike lane blocking scandal (Sun-Times)

Speeding driver, passenger killed after striking a tree on 6-lane Stony Island near 81st (WGN)

Driver fatally struck Eugene Durrly, 56, at Lewis Avenue and 17th Street in North Chicago (Tribune)

Capitol rioter who killed Lauren Wegner, 35, in head-on crash on I-55 charged with murder (FOX)

CTA security guards reportedly threw away the belongings of a man who lives in the Jeff Park transit center tunnel (Block Club)

Metra adds Holiday Train for three December Saturdays, Santa set to ride (Chicago Tribune)

