Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 17
- Lightfoot told SBC the notion that she was blocking Vasquez’s CTA ordinance was “ridiculous,” email says otherwise (WTTW)
- Old-fashioned Chicago politics: More coverage of Lightfoot’s Doughnut-gate bike lane blocking scandal (Sun-Times)
- Speeding driver, passenger killed after striking a tree on 6-lane Stony Island near 81st (WGN)
- Driver fatally struck Eugene Durrly, 56, at Lewis Avenue and 17th Street in North Chicago (Tribune)
- Capitol rioter who killed Lauren Wegner, 35, in head-on crash on I-55 charged with murder (FOX)
- CTA security guards reportedly threw away the belongings of a man who lives in the Jeff Park transit center tunnel (Block Club)
- Metra adds Holiday Train for three December Saturdays, Santa set to ride (Chicago Tribune)
