Senators Urge Regulators to ‘Put the Pedal to the Metal’ On Vehicle Safety Standards

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG
Citing Safety Problems, Federal Officials Assume Control of San Jose StreetsBy Angie Schmitt |
When something goes wrong and people get hurt on a train, national transportation safety officials swoop in immediately to root out the source of risk and prevent future loss of life. How surprising and refreshing to see them apply the same scrutiny to the road system as well. Network blog Systemic Failure is carrying a press release […]
Highway Safety Group Tells Pedestrians to Be Safe on Roads Built to Kill ThemBy Tanya Snyder |
The Governors’ Highway Safety Association wants you to know it’s working really hard on pedestrian and bicycle safety. The coalition of state road safety agencies just put out another report in a series of well-intentioned but a off-base attempts to draw attention to the issue. In Everyone Walks: Understanding and Addressing Pedestrian Safety, GHSA notes that pedestrian […]
Transportation Safety Establishment Finally Starting to Understand BicyclingBy Angie Schmitt |
Making bicycling safe entails more than delivering lectures about helmets. National safety groups are starting to get that.
Senators Want to Sneak Safety Exemptions for Self-Driving Cars Into LawBy Angie Schmitt |
A group of senators led by South Dakota Republican John Thune wants to let companies rush self-driving cars to market before any federal safety standards related to autonomous systems have been drafted.
New Fed. Law Requires Some (But Not All!) States to Improve Bike/Walk SafetyBy Kea Wilson |
A slate of new guidelines will encourage all states to spend their federal safety dollars on protecting vulnerable road users, while requiring some to do it based on a new rule buried in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Will Federal Oversight Help or Hinder DC Transit?By Angie Schmitt |
The feds have taken over safety oversight of D.C.’s embattled Metro, and that could actually be cause for concern, says David Alpert at Greater Greater Washington. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx laid out his vision for safety-related reforms under the aegis of the Federal Transit Administration in a recent piece in the Washington Post. One person was killed when smoke filled […]