Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 8

Lightfoot’s $16.4B budget approved by 32-18 vote, including tripling Chicago Police CTA Detail Fund to $30M (Sun-Times)

2 dead after driver crashes into Park Ridge home (CBS)

GoFundMe launched for Charles Hunter, 25, who died in a crash on Caton Farm Road in Joliet (Shaw Local)

Bishop found guilty but mentally ill in intentional crash near Hebron (Shaw Local)

Glenview group objects to condition sought by Metra in CP-KCS merger (Trains)

Protected bike lanes coming to Kedzie Avenue in Avondale (Block Club)

Whitney Young sports complex is still limiting public hours, locking out residents, park neighbor says (Block Club)

