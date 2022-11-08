Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 8
- Lightfoot’s $16.4B budget approved by 32-18 vote, including tripling Chicago Police CTA Detail Fund to $30M (Sun-Times)
- 2 dead after driver crashes into Park Ridge home (CBS)
- GoFundMe launched for Charles Hunter, 25, who died in a crash on Caton Farm Road in Joliet (Shaw Local)
- Bishop found guilty but mentally ill in intentional crash near Hebron (Shaw Local)
- Glenview group objects to condition sought by Metra in CP-KCS merger (Trains)
- Protected bike lanes coming to Kedzie Avenue in Avondale (Block Club)
- Whitney Young sports complex is still limiting public hours, locking out residents, park neighbor says (Block Club)
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.