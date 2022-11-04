Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 4

In a letter to alderpersons, Dorval Carter promises not to skip anymore City Council hearings on CTA service (FOX)

NBC talks to Commuters Take Action about their demands for Carter to improve service or step down

Driver faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of Young Park, 73 (FOX)

Police: Driver crashed into police in Arlington Heights at 100 mph while under the influence of alcohol (FOX)

Sam Bell Memorial Foundation launches petition drive to improve intersection where Bell was killed on his bike

Northwest Side bike shop Cog Cycles now sells yarn and holds knitting workshops (Block Club)

South Side Critical Mass ride tonight 6 PM at Nichols Park, 1300 E. 55th

