Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 4
- In a letter to alderpersons, Dorval Carter promises not to skip anymore City Council hearings on CTA service (FOX)
- NBC talks to Commuters Take Action about their demands for Carter to improve service or step down
- Driver faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of Young Park, 73 (FOX)
- Police: Driver crashed into police in Arlington Heights at 100 mph while under the influence of alcohol (FOX)
- Sam Bell Memorial Foundation launches petition drive to improve intersection where Bell was killed on his bike
- Northwest Side bike shop Cog Cycles now sells yarn and holds knitting workshops (Block Club)
- South Side Critical Mass ride tonight 6 PM at Nichols Park, 1300 E. 55th
