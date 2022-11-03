Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 3

Metra aims to restore full pre-pandemic service by end of next year (CBS)

Alberto Vincente, 37, died 5 days after being struck by driver in the 15400 block of Cicero in Oak Forest (Patch)

Pickup driver cited for failure to yield after striking, injuring two girls, 12 and 2, in Hermosa (CBS)

Residents have been complaining about scooter riding on sidewalks, sloppy parking (ABC)

Person stabbed on CTA Red Line train at North and Clybourn station (CBS)

Closing arguments begin Thursday for CPD officer charged in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting (CBS)

City officials say Fulton Market tents do not need to be removed for street cleaning Thursday (Tribune)

