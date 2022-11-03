Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 3
- Metra aims to restore full pre-pandemic service by end of next year (CBS)
- Alberto Vincente, 37, died 5 days after being struck by driver in the 15400 block of Cicero in Oak Forest (Patch)
- Pickup driver cited for failure to yield after striking, injuring two girls, 12 and 2, in Hermosa (CBS)
- Residents have been complaining about scooter riding on sidewalks, sloppy parking (ABC)
- Person stabbed on CTA Red Line train at North and Clybourn station (CBS)
- Closing arguments begin Thursday for CPD officer charged in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting (CBS)
- City officials say Fulton Market tents do not need to be removed for street cleaning Thursday (Tribune)
