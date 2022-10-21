Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 21

WGN looks at how Gerardo Marciales’ loved ones and advocates spurred CDOT to install concrete medians on DLSD

Housing chief Marissa Novara discuses the Connecting Communities eTOD plan with Governing

CTA looks to partner with Chicago Department of Family and Support Services to support unhoused riders (Mass Transit)

2 dead after driver speeded passed stoped cars in oncoming lane, struck another vehicle head-on, in Bartlett (WGN)

Man, 67, suffers serious, non-life-threatening injuries after a turning driver struck him at Milwaukee/Dempster in Niles (ABC)

Paramedics showed up to school bus-car crash at Roosevelt/Canal yesterday afternoon (CBS)

White woman charged with hate crime after confronting Black cyclists at Winnetka beach gets probation (Sun-Times)

2,200 housing units near casino site get plan commission’s OK (Sun-Times)

What’s it like riding Amtrak’s Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles? (Cranky Flier)

The group formerly known as The Chicago Transit Authority wins Axios’ Battle of the (Chicago) Bands poll

