Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 11
- Jefferson Park Transit Center bus shelters could reopen later this fall after being closed for 8 months (Tribune)
- Jeff Park Chamber: CTA told us it is replacing late-night Blue Line runs to O’Hare with shuttles as anti-homeless strategy
- Mass Transit looks at the plan to make Western between Addison and Howard more people-friendly
- Man dies after two-car crash near Genoa, Illinois (Shaw Local)
- Black transport project giving free bikes to Black trans people in need (Block Club)
- Construction permit granted for TOD at 5259 N. Lincoln with 42 units, 4 affordable, with 20 parking spots (YIMBY)
- Chicago, Bike Grid Now Bike Bus commuter rides on S. Halsted, N. Halsted, and Milwaukee Wednesday morning
- Chicago, Bike Grid Now Bike Jam Saturday 10/15, 2 PM at Senka Park, 56th/St. Louis
