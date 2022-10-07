Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 7

League of American Bicyclists ranks Illinois the 15th most bike-friendly state (Daily Herald)

7 injured, 3 seriously, after van and car drivers crash near 47th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (CBS)

Police release image of vehicle whose driver injured man and killed his dog in Irving Park (FOX)

Forest Park leaders share ideas about cutting crime and curbing the number of overdoses on CTA trains (FOX)

Pace CTA Regional Connect pass streamlines local public transportation (Daily Northwestern)

Some Chicago traffic lights still broken months, even a year, after reporting to 311 (ABC)

How to use transit to view the Chicago Marathon (NBC)

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.