Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 7
- League of American Bicyclists ranks Illinois the 15th most bike-friendly state (Daily Herald)
- 7 injured, 3 seriously, after van and car drivers crash near 47th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (CBS)
- Police release image of vehicle whose driver injured man and killed his dog in Irving Park (FOX)
- Forest Park leaders share ideas about cutting crime and curbing the number of overdoses on CTA trains (FOX)
- Pace CTA Regional Connect pass streamlines local public transportation (Daily Northwestern)
- Some Chicago traffic lights still broken months, even a year, after reporting to 311 (ABC)
- How to use transit to view the Chicago Marathon (NBC)
