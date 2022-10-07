Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 7

  • League of American Bicyclists ranks Illinois the 15th most bike-friendly state (Daily Herald)
  • 7 injured, 3 seriously, after van and car drivers crash near 47th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (CBS)
  • Police release image of vehicle whose driver injured man and killed his dog in Irving Park (FOX)
  • Forest Park leaders share ideas about cutting crime and curbing the number of overdoses on CTA trains (FOX)
  • Pace CTA Regional Connect pass streamlines local public transportation (Daily Northwestern)
  • Some Chicago traffic lights still broken months, even a year, after reporting to 311 (ABC)
  • How to use transit to view the Chicago Marathon (NBC)

