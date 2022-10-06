Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 6
- Lightfoot administration is planning two or three communities of tiny homes to fight homelessness (WBEZ)
- Chicago paramedics among 5 injured in ambulance crash at Jackson/Homan (FOX)
- Man, 20, charged with attacking 67th Street bus driver, 62, multiple times (FOX)
- Man, 26, in fair condition after being stabbed by woman on Kedzie-Homan Blue platform early this morning (ABC)
- Speed bumps, raised intersections and pedestrian islands are coming to Madison in West Loop (Block Club)
- U. of C. adds free downtown shuttle, Metra Pass and after-hours parking (Maroon)
- Puerto Rican poet Julia de Burgos honored with new mural along 606 in her namesake park (Block Club)
- Cruise: Queers on Bikes offers LGBTQ-focused social bike rides on Wednesday evenings
- Former ATA staffer Lee Crandell and Lime exec David Spielfogel are selling bike-friendly North Center home (Crain’s)
- How did a Divvy bike wind up in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico? (Block Club)
- Online meeting on the future of Western Avenue from Addison to Howard today at 6 PM (CDOT)
- South Side Critical Mass ride this Friday 10/7 at 6 PM at Nichold Park, 55th/Kimbark
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.