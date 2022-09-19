Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 19

$15M settlement for family of Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, 37, killed by police pursuing another driver in 2020 (Sun-Times)

Teen ran red at 51st/State in Fuller Park and struck another, killing woman, 46, and critically injuring woman, 45 (ABC)

3 injured, including 2 officers, after police collide with other vehicles, hit light pole in grand crossing (ABC)

RTA does outreach to transit riders at community events, publishes survey to hear from residents on future of transit

Letter calls for express ‘L’ runs, more lines in expressway medians, Metra turnstiles (Tribune)

After protest of plans to repave Belmont in Lakeview w/o robust bike lanes, 44th Ward announced a delay to the project

Reagan historian and In these Times president Rick Perlstein has a change of heart on speed cameras

