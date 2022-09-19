Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 19
- $15M settlement for family of Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, 37, killed by police pursuing another driver in 2020 (Sun-Times)
- Teen ran red at 51st/State in Fuller Park and struck another, killing woman, 46, and critically injuring woman, 45 (ABC)
- 3 injured, including 2 officers, after police collide with other vehicles, hit light pole in grand crossing (ABC)
- RTA does outreach to transit riders at community events, publishes survey to hear from residents on future of transit
- Letter calls for express ‘L’ runs, more lines in expressway medians, Metra turnstiles (Tribune)
- After protest of plans to repave Belmont in Lakeview w/o robust bike lanes, 44th Ward announced a delay to the project
- Reagan historian and In these Times president Rick Perlstein has a change of heart on speed cameras
