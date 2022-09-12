Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 12

ATA testifies at CMAP hearing that the agency’s support for road widening contradicts its own policies

2 men killed in wrong-way crash on 2000 block on N. DLSD early Sunday morning (ABC)

Motorcyclist killed in crash with other vehicle on Dan Ryan near 39th Street (ABC)

4 pedestrians critically injured by SUV driver after argument near Brickyard Mall (ABC)

3 children critically injured in 3-car crash on I-294 near Northborook (NBC)

4 injured, 1 critically, after driver rear-ends IDOT maintenance truck on Dan Ryan near Cermak (WREX)

Sun-Times columnist Laura Washington: Why I loved, and now fear, the CTA

Man, 30, dead, another man, 40, critically wounded in shooting outside Cermak-Chinatown Red Line station (FOX)

CPD releases photos of suspects wanted in armed robbery on Orange train at LaSalle/Van Buren (ABC)

