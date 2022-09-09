Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 9

  • Driver fatally struck Samuel Bell, 41, on an e-bike Thursday afternoon near Milwaukee/Morgan in River West (WTTW)
  • 2 different drivers have been charged with DUI in July crash that killed Arnelis Flores, 14, on Eisenhower (ABC)
  • Man charged with vehicular homicide in killing of male pedestrian, 22, Sunday at Madison/Ogden (Sun-Times)
  • Long-delayed Ravenswood Metra station renovation stalls again because of supply chain issues (Block Club)
  • Lincoln Properties breaks ground on upscale Weiss Hospital lot TOD protesters tried to block (Block Club)
  • Study weighs ability of residents to walk to public transportation, stores, schools in Naperville (Tribune)
  • La Grange Park officials gather more public input at forum on proposed Streetscape Improvement Plan (Tribune)
  • Bike Lane Uprising’s 5th anniversary party takes place 9/22, 7-9 PM at Specialized Fulton Market
  • Ride Illinois’ IL Bike Summit takes place online and in person in Champaign-Urbana on October 12

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.