Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 9
- Driver fatally struck Samuel Bell, 41, on an e-bike Thursday afternoon near Milwaukee/Morgan in River West (WTTW)
- 2 different drivers have been charged with DUI in July crash that killed Arnelis Flores, 14, on Eisenhower (ABC)
- Man charged with vehicular homicide in killing of male pedestrian, 22, Sunday at Madison/Ogden (Sun-Times)
- Long-delayed Ravenswood Metra station renovation stalls again because of supply chain issues (Block Club)
- Lincoln Properties breaks ground on upscale Weiss Hospital lot TOD protesters tried to block (Block Club)
- Study weighs ability of residents to walk to public transportation, stores, schools in Naperville (Tribune)
- La Grange Park officials gather more public input at forum on proposed Streetscape Improvement Plan (Tribune)
- Bike Lane Uprising’s 5th anniversary party takes place 9/22, 7-9 PM at Specialized Fulton Market
- Ride Illinois’ IL Bike Summit takes place online and in person in Champaign-Urbana on October 12
