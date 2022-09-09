Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 9

Driver fatally struck Samuel Bell, 41, on an e-bike Thursday afternoon near Milwaukee/Morgan in River West (WTTW)

2 different drivers have been charged with DUI in July crash that killed Arnelis Flores, 14, on Eisenhower (ABC)

Man charged with vehicular homicide in killing of male pedestrian, 22, Sunday at Madison/Ogden (Sun-Times)

Long-delayed Ravenswood Metra station renovation stalls again because of supply chain issues (Block Club)

Lincoln Properties breaks ground on upscale Weiss Hospital lot TOD protesters tried to block (Block Club)

Study weighs ability of residents to walk to public transportation, stores, schools in Naperville (Tribune)

La Grange Park officials gather more public input at forum on proposed Streetscape Improvement Plan (Tribune)

Bike Lane Uprising’s 5th anniversary party takes place 9/22, 7-9 PM at Specialized Fulton Market

Ride Illinois’ IL Bike Summit takes place online and in person in Champaign-Urbana on October 12

