Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 24
- Buttigieg op-ed: Success of Hiawatha Line shows if you provide good Amtrak service, people will use it (Sun-Times)
- Operating issues continue for state-supported Amtrak trains serving Chicago (Trains)
- Man charged with murder for fatally striking 3 people outside the Jeffery Pub LGBTQ bar in South Shore (Tribune)
- Man charged with battery after man shoved onto CTA train tracks at Forest Park branch’s Damen stop on 8/5 (ABC)
- Boy, 15, shot in arm and thigh while riding bike in South Shore (CBS)
- Country Club Hills man charged with possession of firearm on Red Line heading towards 95th (CBS)
- CTA begins service along reinstated #X4 Cottage Grove Express bus route (Mass Transit)
- As Chicago Public Schools open, buses for students with special needs are late, slow or no-shows (Block Club)
- Church that successfully pushed for tearing down part of Green Line plans development near 63rd MED stop (Sun-Times)
- Activists take over Weiss Hospital lot slated for TOD with 314 apartments, 8 affordable, 136 spots (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
