Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 24

Buttigieg op-ed: Success of Hiawatha Line shows if you provide good Amtrak service, people will use it (Sun-Times)

Operating issues continue for state-supported Amtrak trains serving Chicago (Trains)

Man charged with murder for fatally striking 3 people outside the Jeffery Pub LGBTQ bar in South Shore (Tribune)

Man charged with battery after man shoved onto CTA train tracks at Forest Park branch’s Damen stop on 8/5 (ABC)

Boy, 15, shot in arm and thigh while riding bike in South Shore (CBS)

Country Club Hills man charged with possession of firearm on Red Line heading towards 95th (CBS)

CTA begins service along reinstated #X4 Cottage Grove Express bus route (Mass Transit)

As Chicago Public Schools open, buses for students with special needs are late, slow or no-shows (Block Club)

Church that successfully pushed for tearing down part of Green Line plans development near 63rd MED stop (Sun-Times)

Activists take over Weiss Hospital lot slated for TOD with 314 apartments, 8 affordable, 136 spots (Block Club)

