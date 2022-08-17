Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 17

  • CTA completes environmental review for Red Line extension on Far South Side (ABC)
  • Crain’s reporter Greg Hinz looks at CTA’s plan to increase police presence
  • Joshua Brumfield, 26, killed after driving the wrong way on Rte. 41 in Wadsworth and striking truck (CBS)
  • For the first time, Metra and Pace, as well as CTA, will offer free rides to elementary and high school students on 1st day
  • Traffic reporter Sarah Jindra explains how local expressways got their names (WGN)
  • Chicago, Bike Grid Now! Lincoln Ave. Bike Jam ride today at 5:30 PM, Legion Park South Playground, Catalpa/Virginia
  • Major Taylor Trail Keepers ride this Saturday 8/20 in Whistler Woods, 7-7:30 AM registration, 8 AM start

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.