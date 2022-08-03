Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 3

Block Club: CPD is arresting 1000s more Black drivers after traffic stops than they report

Transit TIF for Red Line extension would use $1B in property taxes, including from areas far from project (ABC)

Reboyras promises affordable housing at Belmont/Pulaski/Milwaukee after community push (Block Club)

Homeless shelter near Jarvis stop wins Hadden’s approval after drop-in center scrapped (Block Club)

Man, 58, killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, run over again at Pulaski/5th (ABC)

1 dead, 1 injured in car crash at intersection of 159th/Cicero, 2 six-lane streets in Oak Forest (ABC)

On 7/22 a driver fatally struck Zain Jaber, 14, on his bike on 159th in Tinley Park

CTA once again offering its back-to-school tradition: “First Day, Free Rides” (Defender)

Crain’s reporter Greg Hinz recovers a lost wallet on the CTA, sees dozens of turnstile jumpers at State/Lake

Chicagoan Jim Kreps has biked 1400 miles around all 5 Great Lakes (WGN)

