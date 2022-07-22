Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 22

Tribune looks at Commuters Take Action campaign to fight the CTA ghost trains and bus phenomenon

CTA seeks applicants for its 12-member Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Committee (HP Herald)

ATA celebrates speed camera win, discusses next steps to make the cams obsolete

John discusses why the current spike of traffic fatalities doesn’t mean speed cams, 6 mph rule aren’t working (Axios)

Since the 6 mph rule kicked in, injury crashes fell in much of North Side, rose in many Black communities (Axios)

1 killed, 3 injured after speeding SUV driver strikes another vehicle at Hollywood/Broadway in Edgewater (ABC)

After 6 people tried to rob man, 42, on Red Line near North/Clybourn, 4 stabbed with knives and broken bottle (NBC)

College of DuPage prof is injured by senior in BMW who ran a stop sign, blames himself for not wearing a helmet (Tribune)

Local H singer Scott Lucas tells Axios that Divvy’s electric bikes are “ridiculously fun.”

To address CTA operator shortage, the agency and ATU hold a job fair Saturday 7/23, 9 AM to 3 PM at 3850 S. Wabash

ATA sponsors Bike the North Branch on Saturday 7/30 from 10 a.m. to noon. at 1308 N. Elston Ave.

