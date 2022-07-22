Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 22
- Tribune looks at Commuters Take Action campaign to fight the CTA ghost trains and bus phenomenon
- CTA seeks applicants for its 12-member Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Committee (HP Herald)
- ATA celebrates speed camera win, discusses next steps to make the cams obsolete
- John discusses why the current spike of traffic fatalities doesn’t mean speed cams, 6 mph rule aren’t working (Axios)
- Since the 6 mph rule kicked in, injury crashes fell in much of North Side, rose in many Black communities (Axios)
- 1 killed, 3 injured after speeding SUV driver strikes another vehicle at Hollywood/Broadway in Edgewater (ABC)
- After 6 people tried to rob man, 42, on Red Line near North/Clybourn, 4 stabbed with knives and broken bottle (NBC)
- College of DuPage prof is injured by senior in BMW who ran a stop sign, blames himself for not wearing a helmet (Tribune)
- Local H singer Scott Lucas tells Axios that Divvy’s electric bikes are “ridiculously fun.”
- To address CTA operator shortage, the agency and ATU hold a job fair Saturday 7/23, 9 AM to 3 PM at 3850 S. Wabash
- ATA sponsors Bike the North Branch on Saturday 7/30 from 10 a.m. to noon. at 1308 N. Elston Ave.
