Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 24

• “Chicago to break ground on long-awaited Red Line extension project” (Fox)

• “CTA Yellow Line train derails on North Side; Red, Purple line service also impacted, officials say” (ABC)

• “Man wanted for public indecency on CTA Brown Line train, Chicago police say” (ABC)

• “Multiple suburban Metra trains canceled during morning rush hour for ‘mechanical problems'” (NBC)

• “Metra and Chicago Fire FC Announce Marketing Partnership”

• “Bike the Drive: Most have experienced Lake Shore Drive in gridlock traffic, but when have you been able to enjoy lakefront beauty from the comfort of your bike?” (Time Out)

• “While This April Weather Has Been Erratic and Unpredictable You Can Always Rely On CTA to Get You to Your Destination”

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,941 with $19,059 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor