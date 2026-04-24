Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 24
10:44 AM CDT on April 24, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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Tell CMAP to not approve the current Redefine the Drive highway-forward model as proposed. Give public comment at 11am in person or Zoom. Alternatively, send an email to info[at]cmap[dot]illinois[dot]gov by Thursday, April 23rd at 5pm. More details below.
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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 22
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Interview with the lone wolf: Discussing recent Safe Streets wins and bikelash shenanigans with a pro-Archer project rally organizer while he was outnumbered
The numbers changes changed dramatically after 9-to-5-ers arrived. Plus, a video of my unsuccessful attempt to ask anti-Complete Streets 12th Ward aldermanic challenger Claudia Zuno why she always hides her face behind protest signs at the demonstrations.
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