Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 15
- Chicago Transit Authority Union president Keith Hill discusses new hiring plan on WGN Radio
- Pedestrian struck and killed by Metra train in Evanston (CBS Chicago)
- P.S. Sriraj, director of the Urban Transportation Center at UIC warns that Metra ridership may not return to pre-pandemic levels (Crusader)
- Meanwhile, CTA ridership is back to pre-pandemic levels during weekends (NBC Chicago)
- Incoming policy chief discusses We Will Chicago 10-year plan with WBEZ’s Natalie Moore
- Some criminal charges dismissed for driver in fatal I-74 bike path crash (WQAD 8)
- Tribune columnist David McGrath recounts the bike crash that made him take cycling safety more seriously
- 1st Ward Ald. Daniel LaSpata is seeking public input on how to spend $1 million on infrastructure projects (Block Club)
The family of Victor Vasquez, who was killed July 17 (2021?) is planning to place a ghost bike at the crash site of Roosevelt and California this coming Sunday, July 17, at 3pm. They have said that it can be a public event, in case anyone in the community wishes to attend. Thank you for using your channels to let the public know about this memorial event.