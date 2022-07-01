Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 1

Driver fleeing traffic stop crashed into the front porch of house, injuring child, in Jefferson Park (ABC)

CPD: 2 Chicago police officers hurt after driver blows red light, crashes into squad car (Sun-Times)

Amtrak train bound for Chicago was below speed limit before fatal crash in Missouri, NTSB says (Tribune)

Man, 42, critically injured in stabbing attack at 4:30 PM on Blue Line train at Monroe (WGN)

Lakefront Trail users horrified as motorists drive onto LFT to avoid traffic jam (Block Club)

CDOT, Waguespack and Martin break ground on Lincoln-Ashland-Belmont streetscape

Marianne Lalalonde, who opposes removal of DLSD Wilson access ramps, is running for 46th Ward alder (Block Club)

