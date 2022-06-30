Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 30
- More coverage of plan to upgrade all “protected” lanes with concrete (ATA, Block Club, Sun-Times, Tribune)
- 2 passengers, trucker killed, dozens injured in Chicago-bound Amtrak train crash in Missouri (Tribune)
- Chicago firefighters raise CTA train car to rescue man trapped underneath at Laramie station (FOX)
- 3 in custody after 2 men beaten and robbed under Belmont platform in Lakeview, cop bitten by suspect (ABC)
- To celebrate 75 years of service, the CTA has wrapped modern trains in vintage railcar color schemes
- Third Wave Skate Collective gives girls, LGBTQ+ youth a welcoming place to skate in Little Village (Block Club)
- MBAC’s replacement, the quarterly Chicago Mobility Collaborative online meeting start today 3-4:30 PM (Block Club)
