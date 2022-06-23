Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 28
- Vasquez asks cyclists to join the fight against Beale’s ordinance to allow 9 mph speeding: “It’s game time”
- More coverage of yesterday’s eventful City Council meeting (Block Club, Sun-Times)
- 2 killed, and four injured Tuesday when driver of sped into oncoming traffic in Homer Glen (NBC)
- CTA driver injured after group throws rocks at bus in West Woodlawn (ABC)
- Family of Christina Lopez, 72, grandmother killed in Clarendon hills Metra crash files lawsuit (Sun-Times)
- Metra breaks ground on new Auburn Park station, facility set to open in 2024 (CBS)
- ATA: Register for Bike the Drive Thursday morning before prices go up at noon
