Alderpersons turn up the heat on CTA to explain how the agency will fix service gaps
If there’s one thing most Chicagoans can agree on nowadays, it’s that CTA service has become unacceptably unreliable, with frequent gaps in scheduled service due to COVID-19-related labor shortages, especially at night and on weekends. The problem has been exacerbated by the infuriating ghost train and bus problem, where customers told on the Bus and Train Tracker that runs are approaching, only to have them disappear off the screen before they arrive.
I love summer in Chicago but I am BEGGING @cta to return to normal service on the weekends. All I want is to board a train in a timely manner. Gas is crazy expensive and we have the existing infrastructure to get people downtown! People will use the L again if it runs on time!
— Leigh Giangreco (@LeighGiangreco) June 20, 2022
Streetsblog Chicago will be running a full op-ed on the subject tomorrow. In the meantime, it was great to hear at today’s City Council meeting that alderpersons are making some noise on this issue. Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa (35th) introduced a resolution signed by 34 alders calling for a public hearing on CTA service. Here’s the full list of signees:
Ramirez-Rosa, Carlos, Curtis, Derrick G., Quinn, Marty, Moore, David H., Burnett, Jr., Walter, Cappleman, James, Smith, Michele, Hopkins, Brian , Maldonado, Roberto, Reilly, Brendan, Reboyras, Ariel, Napolitano, Anthony V., Austin, Carrie M., Lopez, Raymond A., La Spata, Daniel , Rodriguez, Michael D., Rodriguez Sanchez, Rossana , Martin, Matthew J. , Hairston, Leslie A., Tunney, Thomas, Sadlowski Garza, Susan, Sawyer, Roderick T., Coleman, Stephanie D. , Vasquez, Jr., Andre, Harris, Michelle A., Hadden, Maria E. , Brookins, Jr., Howard, Taylor, Jeanette B. , Osterman, Harry, King, Sophia D., Cardona, Jr., Felix , Waguespack, Scott, Nugent, Samantha , Silverstein, Debra L., Ervin, Jason C.
“Chicagoans need and deserve reliable CTA service,” Ramirez-Rosa told Streetsblog. “I have heard from many of my constituents regarding ongoing issues with CTA service, and I have experienced these issues firsthand. I hope a public hearing before the Council’s Committee on Transportation will help address these issues.”
Ramirez-Rosa noted that the CTA is sister agency of the city of Chicago with its own budget and board, so alderpersons don’t have direct control of the the CTA. However, he argued, “The Chicago City Council has a responsibility to ensure this vital city service works for the working people of Chicago.”
Currently the party line at the CTA seems to be, “We haven’t cut any service, but unfortunately we sometimes don’t have enough labor to staff all our runs, so occasionally there are service gaps – please bear with us.” While that was somewhat understandable during the depths of the pandemic, that’s no longer an acceptable excuse, so it’s good to see alders lighting a fire under the agency to take action.