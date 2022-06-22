Today’s Headlines for Wednesday June 22

ATA on aldermanic effort to allow speeding by 9 mph: “This is not the time to let drivers off the hook” (Block Club)

A man is in grave condition after shooting on Red Line train near 47th following altercation (WGN)

CTA riders exit stopped train due to heat, walk down subway tunnel to station (FOX)

Metra brings back Saturday excursions on Heritage Corridor (Trains.com)

Metra earmarks $1 million to design Congress Park Station upgrade in Brookfield (RB Landmark)

Openlands, Blacks in Green: To fight climate change, Chicago should maintain, strengthen its tree canopy (Tribune)

Metra parking lot concerts tune up for start of pandemic-born music series in Barrington (Tribune)

