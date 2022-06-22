Today’s Headlines for Wednesday June 22
- ATA on aldermanic effort to allow speeding by 9 mph: “This is not the time to let drivers off the hook” (Block Club)
- A man is in grave condition after shooting on Red Line train near 47th following altercation (WGN)
- CTA riders exit stopped train due to heat, walk down subway tunnel to station (FOX)
- Metra brings back Saturday excursions on Heritage Corridor (Trains.com)
- Metra earmarks $1 million to design Congress Park Station upgrade in Brookfield (RB Landmark)
- Openlands, Blacks in Green: To fight climate change, Chicago should maintain, strengthen its tree canopy (Tribune)
- Metra parking lot concerts tune up for start of pandemic-born music series in Barrington (Tribune)
