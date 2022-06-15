Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 15
- Police: Driver who died in Waukegan rollover crash was likely speeding and drunk (LMCS)
- Saturn driver arrested after striking another car, running over person near 103rd/Wallace (CBS)
- Metra service on SW Service, Heritage Corridor lines delayed by heat-related drawbridge malfunction (ABC)
- Metra says new analysis shows CP-KCS merger would vastly increase commuter train delays (Trains)
- ABC Chicago acts like a PR agency for the opponents of the Metra UPN-Line rehab
- Igor: Oak Park and River Forest BNSF riders will likely see train delays due to track work (Oakpark.com)
- It will be 95F today. If you’ll be biking, here are some tips for staying relatively comfortable.
