Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 15

Police: Driver who died in Waukegan rollover crash was likely speeding and drunk (LMCS)

Saturn driver arrested after striking another car, running over person near 103rd/Wallace (CBS)

Metra service on SW Service, Heritage Corridor lines delayed by heat-related drawbridge malfunction (ABC)

Metra says new analysis shows CP-KCS merger would vastly increase commuter train delays (Trains)

ABC Chicago acts like a PR agency for the opponents of the Metra UPN-Line rehab

Igor: Oak Park and River Forest BNSF riders will likely see train delays due to track work (Oakpark.com)

It will be 95F today. If you’ll be biking, here are some tips for staying relatively comfortable.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.