Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 13

  • More coverage of huge safe streets rally honoring Rafi Cardenas and Lily Shambrook (Block Club, WTTW, ABC, CBS, WGN, FOX)
  • After the rally, a driver killed a man nearby on Irving Park, a 5-lane road that has seen many crashes
  • 7 children injured, 4 seriously, in rollover crash early Sunday morning on I-90 in Hoffman Estates (WGN)
  • Police chase after boy allegedly driving stolen SUV ends with 3 injured, including officer on foot (Sun-Times)
  • After Midsommarfest, a driver sideswiped another motorist at Foster/Clark, then critically injured 2 pedestrians
  • Pedestrian struck, critically injured early Monday morning on I-57 near 99th Street (ABC)
  • CPD releases photos of suspect from armed robbery on Red Line at Lake Street Friday night (Sun-Times)
  • Officer who repeatedly grabbed Black woman walking her dog last August has resigned (NBC)
  • Bike advocates share tips on how to stay safe during peak cycling season (WBEZ)
  • Street construction exposes wood paver blocks that formed city’s roadways more than a century ago (Sun-Times)

