Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 8
- Alleged carjacker crashed on DuSable LSD, nearly careened into the lake at 51st Street (ABC)
- Amtrak train hit car on BNSF tracks in Berwyn, no injuries to train crew or passengers (ABC)
- Arrest warrant was issued for killer of cyclist Paresh Chhatrala, 42, after driver failed to show up in court (Block Club)
- Good Samaritan jumped onto 69th Red tracks to help man who was electrocuted after falling during fight (CBS)
- Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing and beating 3 women at Cermak and Roosevelt Red stations (Fox)
- Weekly Bike Jam rides start Thursday 6/8, 5:30 PM at Logan Square pillar to promote Bike Grid slow streets proposal
- Roll N Peace ride to promote public safety and community unity Saturday 6/25 in Ogden Park, 6500 S. Racine
